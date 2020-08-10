CLAT 2020 Scheduled On September 7; Admit Cards Soon

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the exam date of CLAT 2020. The eligibility test of CLAT 2020 is scheduled on September 7 between 2 pm and 4 pm. Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT, is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

The decision to conduct CLAT 2020 on September 7 has been taken at the meeting of the General Body of the Consortium of NLUs held today. The meeting was held “to review the precautionary measures taken in the context of COVID-19 pandemic and settle on a feasible date for conducting the CLAT 2020 exam”. Earlier, CLAT 2020 exam was scheduled for August 22.

CLAT 2020 will be held in online mode at designated centres across the country. Students can download their CLAT admit cards from August 24 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2020 admit cards will mention the details of exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

“The Consortium is in the process of securing further permissions so that the Admit Cards of the candidates shall be considered as Movement Passes by local authorities to allow candidates to move between Containment zones and travel to their designated examination centres,” read a statement issued in this regard.

Candidates can keep themselves updated with the latest information on CLAT 2020 including admit card release date, exam day instructions and result date from the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The consortium, as per the statement, will review centre locations on an ongoing basis to ensure safety of students and staff.