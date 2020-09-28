  • Home
CLAT 2020 Counselling To Begin On October 6; Check Details Here

CLAT 2020: The registration process for CLAT 2020 counselling will start on October 6 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 28, 2020 12:30 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The registration process for CLAT 2020 counselling will start on October 6. The National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi will commence the CLAT 2020 counselling process after the declaration of CLAT 2020 result on October 5. In each category, three times the number of candidates will be invited by NLU consortium for the available seats in CLAT counselling 2020.

NLU consortium will be sending the CLAT 2020 counselling call letters or CLAT invitation letters individually to the qualifying candidates.

Recipients of the CLAT 2020 counselling call letters will have to get registered, pay the counselling fee, select NLUs in the order of preference, and pay the counselling and NLU admission fee.

The 1st CLAT 2020 seat allotment list will be released on October 9.

Soon after the seat allotment, candidate can accept /lock the seat, apply for upgrade or exit the CLAT 2020 admission process.

The allotment of seats will be based and preferences entered at the time of registration.

On basis of the preferences entered by the candidate at the time of registration and the merit rank of the candidate in CLAT 2020, the seat allotment will be done.

The second and third allotment lists will be released on October 11 and October 14, respectively.

CLAT Counselling 2020 Procedure

Visit clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Enter login credentials

Click on ‘Counselling’ tab

Look for indicative allotment list

Candidates featuring in the list can deposit the amount as counselling fee

Select ‘Seat Lock’ option provided against the allotted NLU

Save a copy of the allotment list for future references

