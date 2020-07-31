CLAT 2020: Common Mistakes To Avoid On Exam Day

To perform well in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), it is important that everything goes as planned and you avoid common mistakes on CLAT 2020 exam day. This includes reaching the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card, not forgetting to carry the CLAT 2020 admit card or the original ID card. You mess these simple things up, and you may end up sabotaging your chances of doing well in the entrance examination. If you manage to avoid these mistakes, your chances of getting admission into the NLUs, the premier law institutes in the country, will stay intact. In this article, we look at some of the common mistakes to avoid on CLAT exam day.

Reach the CLAT 2020 exam venue on time; reporting time will be mentioned on the CLAT 2020 admit card. This will ensure you have enough to go through admission formalities, like frisking. Note that as a precaution against COVID-19 pandemic, this time there will be thermal frisking as well. It is better to avoid reading any new topics on CLAT-exam day, as it will hamper your last minute revision. Also, reading new topics may put unnecessary stress, something you need to avoid, as staying calm is important to do well in the exam. Once the exam commences, go through the exam guidelines carefully. Remember, the exam will be conducted in online mode, so you need to know all the finer details. Attempt the easy questions first; this way you will not miss out on sure-shot marks Once done with the easy questions, next move to moderate and finally to the difficult questions. If you are not able to solve a problem, don’t get bogged down or spend prodigious time trying to solve it. Instead, move to the next problem. Among the various sections, one may try answering the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section first. It is because there is not much to think about; you either know the answer to a question or you don’t. The rest of the sections can be answered in any sequence, based on one’s strength. Don’t forget to carry the CLAT 2020 admit card and valid ID proof with you.

CLAT 202 - Document Checklist

Unless the candidates carry the following documents with them, they will not be allowed to sit in the online, centre-based CLAT 2020 exam.

CLAT 2020 admit card Identity card - The identity card should be valid and in undamaged condition.

Special COVID-19 Related CLAT 2020 Exam Day Guidelines:

It is sensible not to arrive at the CLAT 2020 exam centre too early, as it will only increase exposure time. Given the number of exams, locations have been increased from 67 to 203, you may be allotted an exam centre near your place. So travel time will anyway get reduced. Also, don’t form any groups and maintain social distancing. Wear a mask at all times. Also, carry an extra pair of masks with you in case of an exigency. Also, bring a personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

Safety Precautions That Will Be Followed By CLAT Officials:

The Consortium will take the following measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students, parents, staff and other stakeholders:

To ensure the orderly movement of the crowd at the centre, staff will be deployed

Candidates will be checked using Thermo Guns at the entry gate for COVID-19 symptoms.

Candidates with fever or COVID symptoms will not be permitted inside the exam venue.

They will be put up in separate isolation labs.

PPE kits will be made available for staff in isolation labs.

3 ply masks and gloves will be provided to isolated candidates.

The exam centre will employ sufficient cleaning staff, centre administrators and invigilators, each earring protection gear, including face masks and hand gloves

Examination centres will be sanitized with disinfectant liquid using spray machines.

Sufficient hand sanitizer and hand soap will be provided at EAC test centre and washroom.

The following items will be allowed inside the CLAT 2020 exam venue:

Mask

Gloves

Personal transparent water bottle

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

A simple pen

Exam related documents (Admit Card, ID card, etc.)



Note: If the candidate is carrying a mobile phone with them, it has to be switched off and deposited at the designated location.

