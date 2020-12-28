CLAT 2020 Aspirants Request For Multiple Attempts To Law Entrance Examination

CLAT aspirants ask for multiple attempts

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will be held on May 9, 2021 from 3 pm to 5 pm in an online mode. The application forms for CLAT 2021 will be released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in on January 1. The last date for application submission is March 31 along with the undergraduate law entrance examination fee. CLAT is considered for 5-year integrated LLB and LLM courses. Since the release of the CLAT 2021 notification, the law aspirants have been making several requests to the examination agency to allow multiple attempts to the paper. Many law aspirants are citing the multiple sessions of JEE Main to begin in February 2021 while requesting for a similar process in the law entrance examination.

A CLAT 2020 aspirant asked for multiple attempts for the law entrance examination as he said, “Sir, as four attempts have been considered for JEE and same is being considered for NEET, students in other streams including Law(CLAT), should be treated at par for four attempts in CLAT exams”.

Another student asked for two attempts at the CLAT 2021 entrance examination as he said, “Is the CLAT entrance examination easy? We need two attempts for this as well”.

CLAT aspirant Aditya Rai asked for a uniform law entrance examination throughout the country as he said, “Sir why doesn't the government pay attention towards law entrance exam? How good would it be if the government conducted such exams with uniform pattern. Why we have to give too many exams for admission in different universities?”

Currently, CLAT is only considered by 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) including National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad, National Law University, Jodhpur, National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Gujarat National Law University, Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur, National University of Advanced Legal Studies Kochi, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University Lucknow, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law Patiala, Chanakya National Law University Patna, National Law University Odisha Cuttack, National University of Study and Research in Law Ranchi, National Law University and Judicial Academy Guwahati, Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University Visakhapatnam, Tamil Nadu National Law University Tiruchirapalli, Maharashtra National Law University, Maharashtra National Law University Nagpur, Himachal Pradesh National Law University Shimla, Maharashtra National Law University Aurangabad, Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Rai, Sonepat and GNLU Gandhinagar.