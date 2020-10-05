  • Home
CLAT 2020: Around 60,000 Candidates Await CLAT Results Today

The Consortium of National Law Universities will announce the results of around 60,000 aspirants of CLAT 2020 soon. The CLAT result 2020 will be available on the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 5, 2020 4:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CLAT 2020 Results Soon At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the CLAT 2020 results today. A post exam schedule released on the Consortium’s website earlier confirmed the CLAT result date. Around 59,334 aspirants took CLAT 2020 this year at several exam centres designated for the purpose. CLAT 2020 results will be declared on the official website of UPMSP -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in in the form of merit lists. Students can access their CLAT results 2020 by using the login credentials mentioned on the CLAT 2020 admit cards.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) was held on September 28, 2020, as a centre-based online test. The Consortium has already published the CLAT final answer key. The CLAT 2020 UG result due today will be evaluated out of 147 marks instead of 150 and CLAT PG results out of 119 instead of 120. This modification has been done after considering the responses of the provisional CLAT answer key and removing the questions.

CLAT 2020 Merit List - To Download

  • Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • Click on the CLAT 2020 merit list of CLAT result link

  • Enter login credentials as required

  • Submit and access CLAT 2020 merit list or CLAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

The Consortium will also allow candidates to download the CLAT merit list 2020. Candidates can opt for the CLAT counselling process and admissions from October 9 to October 15, 2020. However, the admission administering body will start receiving the counselling fee of Rs 50,000 between October 6 and October 7.

CLAT results CLAT 2020
