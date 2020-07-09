CLAT 2020 Application Process Ends Tomorrow

CLAT 2020 application process will conclude on July 10

CLAT 2020 application process will conclude tomorrow. CLAT application deadline was extended multiple times since the application process began to accommodate students during the coronavirus pandemic. The examination date was also postponed - first from May 10 to June 21, and then to August 22, 2020.

The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities introduced some changes in the CLAT exam pattern this year. The mode of the exam, however, remains unchanged and it will be held in pen-paper and OMR-based format.

The CLAT exam will be objective in nature. The maximum marks for the examination is 150. The duration of the test will be 2 hours. In case of UG programmes, there will be 150 questions this year, instead of the 200 questions of previous years.

In case of CLAT for LLB programme, questions will be of 12th standard level and Quantitative analysis questions will be of 10th standard level.

For PG programmes, there will be 100 questions carrying one mark each and 2 subjective questions carrying 25 marks each.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer for both UG and PG levels.

The consortium has also put up sample papers for students on CLAT website to aid students in preparation.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.