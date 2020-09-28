CLAT 2020 Answer Key Released; Check Direct Links Here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) answer keys on the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Consortium will also allow the aspirants to raise objections against the provisional CLAT answer keys. The details of raising objections including formats and uploading relevant supporting documents have been mentioned in the official website.

The CLAT eligibility test was held today between 2 pm and 4 pm. The computer-based test held at 300 designated exam centres across the country is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by several National Law Universities in the country. A total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT 2020 out of which 68,833 candidates had downloaded the admit cards. While 86.20 per cent of the candidates who had downloaded the admit cards, appeared for the test. At four centres, as per data released by the Consortium, 100 per cent attendance was recorded.

CLAT 2020 Answer Key - Direct Link

CLAT Answer Key 2020 - To Download

Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in or click on the direct links mentioned above

Click on the designated answer key link

Access and tally the answers marked and calculate the score

CLAT Answer Key 2020: Raising Objections

Candidates can fill the online application form and challenge the provisional CLAT 2020 answer keys. Candidates can challenge the CLAT provisional answer keys till the midnight of September 29. The exam conducting body will also allow the candidates to challenge any misrepresentations in the CLAT 2020 question papers. The objections or challenges will only be considered when they are supported with relevant documents in specified formats.

After considering the objections raised by the aspirants, the consortium will release the final CLAT answer key 2020 on October 3 and the results on October 5. CLAT result will mention details of the scores of the candidates. The CLAT 2020 result will decide the candidates’ eligibility for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate law colleges in the state.

“Candidates will be given an option to revise their preferences of NLUs if they so desire. Candidates are advised to regularly check Consortium’s websites. The Consortium has also resolved that instead of collecting fee for the entire year which is the usual practice, in view of Covid-19 hardship, only 50% fee shall be paid at the time of admission in different National Law Universities,” a statement on the website reads.