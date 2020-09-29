CLAT 2020 Answer Key: Last Day To Raise Objections; Final Answer Key Likely On October 3

CLAT 2020 answer key can be challenged by today, September 29. The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2020 answer key for undergraduate (BA LLB) and postgraduate (LLM) courses on September 28 at the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2020 answer key releases in two parts - provisional CLAT answer key and the final CLAT answer key. On September 28, provisional CLAT answer key has been released.

The final CLAT 2020 answer key is likely to be released on October 3. Candidates can match their answers and raise objections from the official website.

“Candidates who had appeared in CLAT-2020 may file their objections by logging into their CLAT account and clicking on the Raise Objections button. The objections can be filed till September 29, 2020, up to 12:00 (Midnight) after which the link will be deactivated. Objections received over email or phone calls will not be considered,” reads the official notification.

CLAT Answer Key 2020: How To Download

To download CLAT 2020 answer key, follow these steps given below:

Go to the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the answer key download link

The provisional answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

Select on the relevant answer key code

The pdf file of CLAT answer key will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

The consortium of National Law Universities successfully held the CLAT 2020 on September 28 for admission to 22 National Law Universities.

According to the official data, “A total of 75,183 candidates applied for CLAT 2020 out of which 68,833 candidates had downloaded the admit cards. Of those who had downloaded the admit cards, 86.20% appeared for the test. At four centres 100% attendance was recorded.”