CLAT 2020 Admit Card Soon At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Exam On September 7

CLAT 2020 admit card will soon be released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2020 exam will be conducted on September 7.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 27, 2020 11:09 am IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities will soon release the CLAT 2020 admit card. The Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2020, is scheduled to be conducted on September 7.

CLAT 2020 exam date was decided in a meeting of the General Body of the Consortium of NLUs. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CLAT 2020 will be conducted following different precautionary measures.

CLAT 2020 was earlier scheduled on August 22 but the authorities had decided to postpone the exam considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Recently, some social media posts have claimed that CLAT 2020 has been postponed again. The convenor of this year's CLAT Professor Balraj Chauhan later clarified that the notification regarding further postponement of CLAT 2020 is fake.

CLAT 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Once released, candidates will be able to download the CLAT 2020 admit card by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Insert the mobile numbers and passwords to login.

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the CLAT 2020 admit card.

The admit cards of CLAT 2020 will mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the CLAT 2020 exam centres.

For latest information regarding CLAT 2020 including admit card release date, exam day instructions, and result date, candidates can visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

