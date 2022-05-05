  • Home
  • Classes Will Commence From July In Six New Nursing Colleges Of Haryana: Chief Secretary

The construction work of six nursing colleges in Haryana will be completed soon and classes will be started in the month of July, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 5, 2022 9:31 am IST | Source: PTI
Chandigarh:

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday said that the construction work of six nursing colleges in the state will be completed soon and classes will be started in the month of July. Apart from this, the new building of National Institute of Fashion Technology, Panchkula, has also been completed. The classes for the upcoming academic session of this institute will be held in the new building from August, he said.

Till now, the classes are being held in another building, the chief secretary said while presiding over the review meeting of development projects worth more than Rs 100 crore here.

The Chief Secretary reviewed several major projects including power, health, Medical and Technical Education in the state and directed the concerned officials to complete them within the stipulated time period.

He said that the construction of nursing colleges in Dherdu village of Kaithal, Khedi Ram Nagar village of Kurukshetra, Kheranwali village of Panchkula, Aura and Dayalpur village of Faridabad and Sadatpur village of Rewari is under process.

Apart from this, the construction work of Medical college in Koriawas in Narnaul, Medical College at Jind, Bhiwani and Dental College at Nalhar is being completed at a fast pace, he said, as per an official statement.

He said that the work of the second phase of Kalpana Chawla Medical College is also under process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

