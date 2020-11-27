  • Home
Classes To Resume In Medical Colleges Of West Bengal From December 1: Official

Classes will resume in all medical colleges of West Bengal from December 1, a senior official of the state health department said on Friday. He said that classes will start in a "phased manner" after properly sanitising the institutes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 27, 2020 6:14 pm IST | Source: PTI

Kolkata:

Classes will resume in all medical colleges of West Bengal from December 1, a senior official of the state health department said on Friday. He said that classes will start in a "phased manner" after properly sanitising the institutes. There has been no classroom teaching in the medical colleges of the state since lockdown was announced in March.

