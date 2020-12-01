Image credit: Shutterstock Classes In Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal Medical Colleges To Resume From Today

Medical Colleges in West Bengal, Odisha, and those affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Karnataka, will resume regular classes from today, December 1, following Union Health Ministry’s direction.

"All medical colleges of the state shall reopen with effect from 1st December, 2020. Medical college authorities shall follow all the SOPs/guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of spread of epidemic issued by the central/state government, scrupulously," an Odisha government order said on Monday.

In West Bengal, classes will start in a "phased manner" after properly sanitizing the institutes, a senior official of the state health department told PTI.

There has been no classroom teaching in the medical colleges of the state since lockdown was announced in March.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar previously asked medical, dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the government regarding the precautionary measures.

The Union Health Ministry on November 24 directed the States and Union Territories to initiate necessary steps for re-opening of medical colleges on or before December 1, following COVID-19 guidelines.

"The states/ UTs may take necessary steps to open the medical colleges on or before 1st December 2020. Needless to say, all the SOPs/ Guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of the spread of epidemic issues by central/state/ UT Governments will be formed scrupulously by all the colleges," a senior health ministry official said in a letter to all chief secretaries and administrators of all states and UTs.

"The NMC has also given a suggestive schedule of training for different classes that are annexed with their letter. Further, the NMC advised that the sufficient number of non-Covid beds may be made available in medical college hospitals to facilitate undergraduate medical training," it added.