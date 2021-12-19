Classes In Haryana Schools From 10 Am Tomorrow; Key Points For Teachers, Students

Haryana schools to function between 10 am and 2 pm from tomorrow (representational)

Schools in Haryana to reopen for classes from tomorrow, December 20, in changed timing. The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has directed all private and government schools in the state to conduct classes between 10 am and 2 pm from tomorrow. However, for teachers, the Haryana school timings will be between 9:30 am and 2:30 pm.

Students who want to continue their classes in online mode also will have the provision to attend classes online. But students who do not want to attend classes in offline mode from schools, their parents will have to inform school authorities about it in written form.

Physical attendance in the Haryana schools will not be mandatory for students and the schools cannot pressurize for it, the Directorate said.

Distribution of meals under the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme, the Directorate statement added, will continue.

“Timings of all private and government schools in Haryana have been changed. Now the time has been fixed for the students from 10 am to 2 pm. Whereas teachers will have to be present from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. This order will remain in force from December 20 till further orders,” the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, in a social media post said.