Classes For 9 To 12 Standards And In Private, Government Colleges In Telangana To Resume From February 1

The Telangana Government will resume educational institutions for the students of Classes 9 to 12 and for students in private and government colleges from February 1.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 11, 2021 10:54 pm IST | Source: PTI

Hyderabad:

After more than a nine month gap, classes from 9 to 12 standards and in private and government colleges in Telangana will resume from February 1 as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave the nod on Monday. "Resume classes from 9th standard upwards in all private and government educational institutions from February 1.

Classes should be held for the students of 10th, Intermediate, Degree, and other professional courses," an official release quoted Mr Rao as saying during a meeting with ministers and district Collectors. Classes in schools and colleges have remained closed since the lockdown in March. He said the Collectors should take steps to keep the educational institutions clean as they have remained closed for long and get them ready for reopening by January 25.

Also, it should be ensured that food supplied to the institutions was not rotten, he said. He instructed ministers to visit SC, ST, BC welfare hostels and ensure they are fit for students to stay. On other issues, he instructed officials to immediately address all revenue department related issues and make necessary changes, including additions, to the 'Dharani' portal on land administration within a week.

Referring to bird flu, he asked officials to be alert in view of spread of the disease in other states. He directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to hold a meeting with officials on Tuesday on preventive measures though bird flu has not hit the state so far, the release said.

