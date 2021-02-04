  • Home
Uttarakhand Schools To Resume For Students Of Classes 6 To 11 From February 8

Uttarakhand School Reopening: The Uttarakhand Government on Thursday issued orders asking schools all over the state to resume Classes 6 to 11 in offline mode from February 8.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 4, 2021 10:10 pm IST | Source: PTI

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand Government on Thursday issued orders asking schools all over the state to resume Classes 6 to 11 in offline mode from February 8. However, it also asked the school administrations to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour on part of both students and teachers.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash asked the schools to appoint a nodal officer to see that regular sanitising of classrooms, thermal screening of each student and teacher mask-wearing and social distancing norms are complied with.

Classes 10 and 12 have been open in the state since November last year. The decision for physical resumption of Classes 6 to 11 from February 8 had been taken by the state cabinet recently.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

