Classes 11 Final Science Exams: Study Strategy, How To Score Big

The schools are going to conduct the final exams for Class 11 science students soon. There has been a lot of discussion on the social media regarding whether the exams be conducted in online mode or offline mode. Various Class 11 students have been requesting for the online exams citing threat from COVID-19.

Recently, the CBSE had directed the affiliated schools to hold the Class 11 final exams 2021. It asked the schools to hold the exams in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol and begin the new session by April 1, 2021.

Going by the CBSE Class 11 exams time table, the schools are expected to hold the exams in March itself. Hence, the students are left with less than a month’s time to prepare for their papers.

Class 11 deleted Science syllabus

The CBSE has released a list of Class 11 Science topics that will be included in the paper

Class 11 revised Physics syllabus

Class 11 revised Chemistry syllabus

Class 11 revised Biology syllabus

Class 11 revised Mathematics syllabus





Class 11 exam preparation tips

The Class 11 CBSE students must follow some standard practices to score big in the final exams such as making time table, dividing the chapters into sub-topics and cover one at a time, solving example questions and making written notes.





How to study Class 11 Physics

Physics as a subject relies more on theories and numericals. Often the questions are based on the concepts, hence the students must have a proper concept-clarity.

Read Class 11 Physics NCERT textbook

Read Class 11 Physics NCERT textbook thoroughly including its theory and the numerical questions. Don’t skip any chapter even though its weightage is low. The Class 11 students can score big by properly reading their school textbook without referring to any external study material.

Prepare for Class 11 Physics practicals

Remember all the steps used in conducting a particular experiment. It will not be only sufficient to just know how to conduct the experiment but also to understand its theory. The practical exams will carry substantial 30 marks in the paper, hence it is important to handle them properly.

Some of the common Class 11 practical topics are- measure diameter of sphere, measure internal diameter using vernier callipers, using screw gauge, mass of two objects using beam balance, parallelogram, studying relationship between vector and scalar quantities.





Tips To Ace Class 11 Chemistry

Chemistry does not have numericals, hence focus on the theoretical part.

Mark out important topics

The Class 11 CBSE students must read the Organic and Inorganic Chemistry and Physical Chemistry. Students must refer to Class 11 NCERT textbook.

Definition and description of terms

Class 11 CBSE paper often includes a lot of definition-based questions. The students must learn the meaning of various terms and understand how to explain it in a few sentences.

Learn formulae and reaction theories

The Chemistry students can score more by grasping the reaction theories and formulae. The syllabus is high in reaction theories and experiments, hence the students must understand them for both theory and practical papers.





How to score more in Class 11 Mathematics

Class 11 mathematics is also an important subject for the BTech aspirants. Hence it is important to understand the basic concepts properly that will not only help in Class 12 CBSE board exams but also in the competitive exams including JEE.

Practice formulae, derivations

The Class 11 Maths students must focus on formulae and derivations of them. They are often used together while solving a particular problem.

Solve examples, textbook exercises

The students must solve the Maths NCERT textbook questions repeatedly including all the example questions and High-Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions.





How to study Class 11 Biology

Practice Biology diagrams

Class 11 Biology syllabus has a lot of diagrams-based questions which hold more weightage. Hence, the class 11 Biology students must learn how to make neat diagrams with proper labelling.

Solve chapter-end questions

Every time the students complete a chapter, they must solve all the questions given at then end of the chapter as most of the exam papers are based on them.