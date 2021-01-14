Classes 10, 12 Board Exams: Delhi Issues New Rules For Practicals, Pre-Boards

The Delhi Government has announced the process of practical examinations, internal assignments and project work for Classes 10 and 12 of the state schools. It has clarified that no COVID-19 symptomatic student will be allowed to enter the school premises or appear for the examination. In line with other Indian states, Delhi has also allowed the state schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 to help them prepare for the upcoming CBSE board examinations 2021. Though the board exam aspirants will only be allowed to attend the physical classes with prior permission from their parents or guardians. It has further stated that the pre-boards will be tentatively held for Class 10 from April 1 to April 15 and for Class 12 from March 20 to April 15, 2021.

The main objective to hold physical sessions for Classes 10 and 12 is to help them prepare for the upcoming CBSE board practical exams to be held at the school-level from March 1 onward. Earlier the Union Education Minister had allowed the schools to decide on their respective schedule of practical exams to begin from March 1 onward.

Delhi government has issued certain rules and guidelines to hold internal assessments, practical exams, pre-boards, and conduct project work.

Not more than 12-15 students will be allowed to be inside the laboratories at the same time. The Head of the school will be planning the time-table for holding practical classes to ensure social distance inside the laboratories and equal time for all the students to practice. This timetable will be approved by the Directorate Of Education Government of NCT of Delhi.

They need to ensure the implementation of the bubbling effect that is the same set of students must be grouped together for lab sessions and other project work so they minimize contact with other students.

Hand sanitisation at the entry of all the laboratories will have to make compulsory in all the schools

The Delhi schools must compile the marks of internal assessment before the beginning of the CBSE board examination 2021.

For Class 10 students the projects and assignments given as Winter holiday homework to the students will be marked out of 05 marks in the internal assessment, worksheets will be considered as a portfolio and will be marked for five marks.

Only those schools which fall out of the containment zones will be allowed to reopen for CBSE practical examination 2021. They will have to submit a plan of COVID-19 preparedness to the Directorate Of Education Government and seek its permission to reopen.