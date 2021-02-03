  • Home
Andhra Pradesh To Begin Class 10 Board Exams From June

The annual public examinations for Class 10 students in Andhra Pradesh will be held from June 7 to 16. The 2021-22 academic year for schools will begin on July 1 after the summer vacation from May 16 to June 30.

Education | PTI | Updated: Feb 3, 2021 7:54 pm IST | Source: PTI

Amravati:

The annual public examinations for Class 10 students in Andhra Pradesh will be held from June 7 to 16. The 2021-22 academic year for schools will begin on July 1 after the summer vacation from May 16 to June 30, state Education Minister A Suresh said here on Wednesday. Schools, which remained closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, began functioning from February 1 and would continue till June 5 for classes 1 to 10, he told a press conference.

As a large portion of the current academic year was lost due to Covid-19 pandemic, the syllabus has been reduced by 35 per cent, he said. Suresh said practical examinations for Intermediate students would be conducted from March 31 to April 24. The Minister said the second phase of school renovation works under the Naadu-Nedu programme would be launched in April at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

The first phase works taken up last year at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore were almost complete, barring some minor painting works. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the progress of Naadu-Nedu programme. He told the School Education Department officials to ensure toilets in schools were maintained well. The state government signed a memorandum of understanding with Sulabh International, under which 49,000 staff would be imparted training in maintenance of clean toilets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

