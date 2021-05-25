List of states in favour of holding Class 12th board exams

While the country is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus, several state boards have decided to conduct the 12th board exams. The decision to hold the Class 12 board exams has come after the Union Government in a meeting on May 23 decided on holding the Class 12 board exams but has left state governments to decide on their own school boards.

During the virtual meet, two proposals had been placed before states - one was to hold exams in only 19 "major subjects" and the second was to hold exams in schools but they would be of the objective-type only and of a much shorter duration.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inclined to conduct the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 between July 15 and August 26, 2021. However, during the meet, the board also suggested that students who miss the exams in the first phase due to reasons associated with COVID-19 will be allowed to take the exams again.

States In Favour Of Conducting Class 12th Exams

Although detailed suggestions from the states to the Union Ministry of Education has been sought by today, several states including Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Haryana have already proposed holding the exams.

Karnataka Class 12 Board Exam

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Sunday said it was necessary to hold the second year Pre-University (Class 12) exams, in the interest of students' future. An appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come, considering various aspects and the Centre's suggestions, he said.

CGBSE 12th Board 2021 Exams

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the Class 12th exams from June 1 to June 5. While the students will be required to take the exams in offline mode, they can appear for the Class 12 board exams from home.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exam

The Tamil Nadu Government also proposed conducting the exams after COVID-19 situation subsides in the state. "Like other states, Tamil Nadu also wanted to conduct the Class 12 board exams as it plays an important role in deciding students career," School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 Exams

As per reports, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Sunday said that the board is ready to hold the Class 12th HBSE exams between June 15 and June 20.

MP Board Class 12th Exams

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Board will announce a decision on whether to conduct the Class 12th exams or keep the examinations on hold in the first week of June. While announcing that the decision on Class 12th exams will be taken on the first week of June, Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) and General Administration Inder Singh Parmar also said that the health and safety of the candidates will be given top priority.

GSEB Class 12 Board Exam

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has said that the GSEB Class 12 Board examinations will be held at an appropriate time for Science and General streams. The Board will decide the time and format of the examinations after having a discussion with the Chief Minister.

States including Delhi, Jharkhand and Maharashtra have opposed the decision to conduct the Class 12 exams.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government is not in favour of the options being explored by CBSE to conduct the exams and going ahead with the process without vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the option for “non-examination route” for Class 12 students should be actively examined keeping in mind the projection that children are more vulnerable to new strains of coronavirus.