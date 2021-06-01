Ahead Of PM Modi’s Meeting, Arvind Kejriwal Calls For 12th Board Exam Cancellation

PM Modi will chair a meeting on Class 12 board exams today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Centre should consider cancelling the pending Class 12 board exams and assess students on the basis of their past performances. Mr Kejriwal’s appeal came prior to a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for today evening. According to Government of India sources, PM Modi will be briefed about all the developments that have emerged as a result of discussions with states and education stakeholders, and about the possible routes for Class 12 students.

Mr Kejriwal in his tweet said children are afraid of going for exams without vaccination. The National Capital Government is one among the few who have opposed the idea of holding board exams amid COVID-19.

“Children and parents are worried about the 12th examination. They want that without vaccination, 12th examination should not be held,” the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

“I appeal to the central government that the 12th examination be cancelled. They should be assessed on the basis of past performance,” he added.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ that the centre should make arrangements for vaccines before calling Class 12 students for exams. If students cannot be vaccinated, exams should be cancelled altogether, Mr Sisodia had said.

The Education Minister was expected to make an announcement regarding the pending board exams in a day or two, but he has been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, due to post-Covid complications. He had tested positive for the virus last month and resumed office recently.

Students across the country have wished him a speedy recovery. They have also pointed out the dangers of holding exams during this pandemic.

Details on Class 12 board exams are expected on May 3, when the centre will file its reply to the Supreme Court, in response to a petition demanding cancellation of these exams.