Class 12th Board Exams: States To Send Suggestions By Today, Final Decision Soon

Board exam 2021: States can send their detailed suggestions regarding the conduct of Class 12 board exams by today, May 25, union education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Sunday. Mr Pokhriyal, after meeting state education ministers, had said the final decision for students will be announced “at the earliest”. The meeting, attended by four union ministers, deliberated on the topic of entrance and board exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As envisioned by the Hon'ble PM, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May,” Mr Pokhriyal tweeted after the meeting.

“I'm confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest,” he added.

What States Said About Class 12 Board Exams

The Delhi Government told union ministers that they are not in favour of conducting Class 12 board exams. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked the centre to vaccinate Class 12 students before 12th board exams.

“Without vaccinating the students and making them appear for board examinations will be a big mistake“, Mr Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of Education said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is also against the idea of exams amid the ongoing pandemic.

"If the suggestions received from the stakeholders are considered, there is a consensus on postponement of the examination... People feel that maintaining social distance will not be possible if the exams are conducted and children can get infected..." Mr Soren said after participating in a meeting convened by the Centre on the Class 12 board exams.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said a decision on postponed HSC (Class 12) exams will be taken in a week.

“There are 25,000 CBSE students and 14 lakh state board students (of Class 12 in Maharashtra). The chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) has called a meeting on Monday with the school education department and a decision regarding Class 12 board exams will be taken in a week’s time," the minister said.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Sunday said it is important to conduct PUC (Class 12) exams. An appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come, considering various aspects and the Centre's suggestions, the minister said after participating in the meeting.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on May 25 said CBSE Class 12 board exams should be conducted as it plays a vital role in students’ life.

The minister said exams can not be conducted at the present situation but CBSE should announce tentative dates.The minister also suggested online examinations in view of COVID situation.

Earlier, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had conducted Classes 10, 12 final exams and announced results.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday wrote to Mr Pokhriyal to consider novel modes of exams, including open book mode and remote examinations using registered posts.

The centre in the meeting proposed two options for conducting Class 12th exams – exams for only major subjects, or exams with only objective-type questions for a shorter period of time.

Opposing the government’s proposal, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said “the conclusion of this meeting will do nothing but put the lives of these innocent students at risk.”

The NSUI President Neeraj Kundan in the statement said: “The Modi government has again proved itself to be insensitive by making a wrong call about the board exams as it will result in mass gatherings of the students ultimately putting the students as well as their families at risk.. but now rather than coming up to a safe way out they have decided to [conduct the exams] .. when the people across this country are dying of coronavirus.”