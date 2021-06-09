States Gear Up For Entrance Exams After Cancelling 12th Board Exams

MHT CET 2021, KCET 2021, AP EAMCET 2021: Latest updates on state CETs (representational)

As Class 12 board exams have been cancelled by most of the states and the two central boards – CBSE and CISCE – the next step for the students is taking admission to undergraduate courses. Some of the top universities – DU, JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia have also informed how they will admit UG students. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had successfully conducted the two sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 but the JEE Advanced, which is held for IIT admissions, has been cancelled. Meanwhile, several states have also geared up for their own CETs, for admitting students to different professional courses at state-run institutions.

Recommended: Download MHT CET Sample paper along with answers. Click Here

Read || Without Class 12 Board Exams, Here's How DU, JNU, Jamia Will Admit UG Students

Here are the latest updates on state CETs, including UPCET 2021, OJEE 2021, TS EAMCET 2021, AP EAMCET 2021, KCET 2021 and MHT CET 2021.

MHT CET 2021

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, on June 8 started MHT CET 2021 registration for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture aspirants. Students can apply for the exam up to to July 7 at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. For other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, details of the MHT CET exam will be announced separately.

Karnataka CET 2021

Registrations for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2021, will begin on June 15. The exam, for admission to professional courses, will be held in August-end. In view of board exam cancellation, the state government will give relaxation in eligibility for this year’s exam.

“We are giving relaxation in terms of qualifying for the exam. A pass is good enough for qualification. We will not be taking the qualifying exam marks - only rankings will be given based on the CET exams. These decisions are taken in the interests of the students of Karnataka in the backdrop of the pandemic,” Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan told NDTV.

TS EAMCET

Registration deadline for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has been extended to June 10. The exam is scheduled to begin on July 5. The state government on June 9 cancelled Intermediate or Class 12 final exams.

AP EAMCET

Andhra Pradesh is one of the states that have not made any recent announcement on Inter exams. It is yet to take a call on CETs as well. According to reports, the government is keen to conduct the board exams.

Andhra Pradesh Class 12 final exams may be held in July and Common Entrance Tests (CETs), for admission to different undergraduate programmes – AP EAMCET, LAWCET, ICET, EdCET, etc – may be held in September, according to a report published in the Eenadu newspaper

UPCET 2021

UPCET 2021 was earlier scheduled for June 15 but the NTA, which conducts the exam, had postponed it until further notice amid the second wave of COVID-19. The agency had also extended the application deadline. Students can apply for the exam up to June 20. The application correction window will remain open from June 21 to June 30.

Odisha JEE 2021

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee had extended the application deadline of OJEE 2021 to June 15. Students can submit their forms on the website ojee.nic.in. The last date for payment of the application fee for OJEE is June 17.