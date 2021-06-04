Class 12th Board Exams 2021: These States Are Yet To Take A Decision

Class 12 board exam updates from different states (representational)

After the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) announcement on June 1, ten states have decided that they will not hold Class 12 board exams this year, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, many states are yet to make a final decision – most of them had earlier postponed the exams – with anxious students asking them to make announcements. In an interview, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said states will take “appropriate decisions” for their Class 12 board exams, as per local conditions.

Here are the latest updates on pending state board exams – what we know so far about Class 12 exams:

WB Madhyamik, HS Exam 2021

The West Bengal Government has formed an experts committee to check how to conduct the exams and evaluate papers during the present situation. The schedule of the Madhyamik and HS examinations was to be announced on June 2. However, after CBSE’s decision to cancel Class 12 board exams, the announcement has been put on hold.

Assam HSLC, HS Exams 2021

Assam is yet to make announcements for HSLC or Class 10 and HS (Class 12) final exams. Earlier, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu had said that the government will take decisions regarding HSLC and HS exams very soon. “We have taken the opinions of all the stakeholders. The process of taking opinion has been completed,” the minister had said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a decision on holding the Class 12 exams will be taken after the CBSE announces modalities for marking the students.

Tripura Board Exams

Tripura Class 10, 12 board exams were postponed in May. While making the announcement, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath had said that his message to the students is to be prepared for the examinations. “As when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted,” the minister had said.

Jharkhand (JAC) 10th, 12th Board Exams

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has not cancelled Class 10th, 12th board exams. “Whatever is being spread as cancelled is rumour...requesting students not to believe them,” An official from the board told NDTV on June 2.

Careers360 talked to some students of the Jharkhand board and the majority of them want the exams to be held, with health and safety protocols in place.

Punjab (PSEB) Board 12th Exams

PSEB chairman Yog Raj Sharma has said that the question papers for 12th board exams are ready and answer sheets have been made available. However ,board exam dates are yet to be decided. Over 3.18 lakh students will appear in the exams. Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla in May said that the Centre should ensure the safety of students before taking any decision on Class 12 board exams.

TS Inter Exam 2021

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) in March postponed practical examinations for second-year Intermediate students until further notice. The theory exams were also postponed in April due to the Covid surge in the state. The state government has not made any recent announcement in this regard.

AP Inter Exam 2021

According to reports, Andhra Pradesh Intermediate or Class 12 final exams are likely to be held in July. The government, however, has not made any official announcement in this regard yet.