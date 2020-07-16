Class 12 Result 2020 Manipur Tomorrow At Manresults.nic.in

  • Home
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, or CHSE, Manipur, confirms the Manipur Class 12th result date. The results will be available on the council’s website -- manresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 8:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur, will announce the Class 12 result tomorrow. Around 28,000 students had taken the Manipur Class 12th examination this year. Students can check Class 12 result 2020 Manipur board on the official result website of the council -- manresults.nic.in. Students can access the Class 12 result 2020 Manipur board with the roll numbers as mentioned in the council’s Class 12th admit card.

Apart from the official result website, students can check their results from multiple private portals designated for Manipur Class 12 results including indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

COVID-19 And Manipur Class 12 Exams

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur had to reschedule the Class 12 exams in view of COVID-19 pandemic. A few papers scheduled on March 22-23 had to be postponed and conducted between July 6 and July 7.

The outbreak of coronavirus had also compelled the Manipur Government to decide upon promoting the students of Class 11 without appearing for the final exams to the next class.

The Manipur board HSLC, or Class 10, results were declared on June 15. As many as 38,000 students have written the Manipur HSLC exams this year. Around 19,000 girls and 19,000 boys had taken the Manipur Class 10 exams. Rashmi Nandeibam who scored 579 marks out of 600 is the state topper. The Manipur Class 10 exams were held between February 17 and March 5.

