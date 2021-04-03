Class 12 Female Toppers Of Rajasthan's Swami Vivekananda State Model Schools To Get Scholarships

Scholarships for Rajasthan's girl students

The Rajasthan government has started a new educational programme for the Class 12 female toppers studying in the state’s Swami Vivekananda State Model schools. It will be funding the education of the girls who are willing to pursue their higher studies in a foreign university or college.

The Department of Education in Rajasthan has announced the new scheme for the female students who will be excelling in their Class 12 board examinations. They will get an opportunity to enroll themselves into any four-year undergraduate programme offered by a foreign educational institution.

स्वामी विवेकानंद राजकीय मॉडल स्कूल की कक्षा 12 की परीक्षाओं में राज्य में प्रथम स्थान पर आने वाली बालिका को 4 वर्षीय बैचलर डिग्री करने के लिए विदेश में अध्ययन करने का मौका दिया जाएगा। जिसका सारा खर्च राज्य सरकार की ओर से वहन किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/nAczPfAMra — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) April 3, 2021

The state government will be funding the entire educational expense for those who will be able to secure admission with the foreign institutions.

This has been done to encourage the female students to pursue higher education from international institutions and ensure their continuity of studies after school.

Earlier, Rajasthan Department of Education had announced that students of Classes 1 to 5 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. For Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11, the final exams will be held in April.

Class 10 and 12 board exams are scheduled for May. The Class 8 exam will be conducted on the pattern of board exams.