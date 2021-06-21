Supreme Court will take up the matter of cancellation of State Boards, CBSE Compartment exams

The Supreme Court of India will hear petitions seeking the cancellation of Class 12 physical examinations held by various state boards. The matter regarding cancellation of CBSE compartment, private, repeater exams for Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) students will also be taken up in the court today. A vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari will be hearing the petitions at 11 am.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

A total of 1,152 students moved to the Supreme Court and filed a joint petition seeking direction to the CBSE for cancellation of Class 12 private, compartment examinations. The group of students also demanded parity with regular students.

The petitions filed before the court sought direction to the CBSE to arrive at a formula for performance evaluation of Class 12 private or compartment students in line with the assessment formula adopted by CBSE and other education boards for the regular students and to release the results in a time-bound manner, news agency ANI reports.



The petitions sought to direct the CBSE to allow Class 10 and 12 private, compartment students to file their objections within a reasonable period of time, in case they are not satisfied with the results so published.



The petitioners also sought a direction to the CBSE to resolve the grievances, objections that would be raised, giving them fair and equal treatment with that of regular students, the petition said.

Students of CBSE Class 12 will have their results based on their performance in the Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 pre-board exams. The 12-member committee constituted by CBSE recommended a 30:30:40 formula—30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 and 11 final results, and 40 per cent to Class 12 pre-board exams.

Practicals will be for 100 marks and the students will be marked based on the marks submitted by the schools. CBSE will declare the results of Class 12 by July 31.

The board today submitted the Class 12 marking formula to the Supreme Court today. Last month, parents had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.