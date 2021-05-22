Board exams 2021: The meeting of union ministers, state education ministers and secretaries is scheduled for 11:30 am tomorrow

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked teachers, parents, and students to give their suggestions on the upcoming Class 12 board and entrance exams. Earlier today, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said he, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, will attend a meeting of state education ministers, secretaries to discuss the issue of exams amid COVID-19.

Mr Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of Education, has asked for suggestions from education stakeholders so that the “best decision” can be made for the future of students.

“I will also have a series of discussions with teachers and principals from Govt and Pvt Schools on how to conduct exams under the current circumstances.If you have any suggestions please send them by today evening,” the minister tweeted.

The virtual meeting of union ministers, state education ministers, and secretaries is scheduled for 11:30 am tomorrow, May 23.

The Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, has also asked students, parents, and teachers to send their suggestions. “Friends, I need your valuable suggestions...You can send them on my Twitter handle,” he said earlier today.

Many students and parents have been demanding for cancellation of board exams amid fears of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other state and central education boards had earlier cancelled exams for Class 10 but yet to make a decision for Class 12 students.

Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court on the subject of Class 12 exams – one has sought cancellation of these exams and promotion on the basis of alternative methods while the other plea has argued exams must be conducted considering the future of students.