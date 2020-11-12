JKBOSE Class 12 Board Exams Begin In Kashmir

JKBOSE Class 12 Exams: The annual Jammu Kashmir board examinations for Class 12 in Kashmir valley commenced on Thursday amidst COVID-19-related preventive measures.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 12, 2020 10:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

Srinagar:

The annual Jammu Kashmir board examinations for Class 12 in Kashmir valley commenced on Thursday amidst COVID-19-related preventive measures. The COVID-19 preventive measures are put in place by the authorities to check the spread of the infection among the students, officials said. They said the JKBOSE Class 12 examination commenced across the valley as well as in the winter zone areas of Jammu division.

The examination was conducted smoothly with almost full attendance in adherence to COVID-19 SOPs, the officials said. The candidates were briefed about the concessions granted in the examination that they had to attempt only 60 marks out of 100 marks, they said.

This year, one supervisor for 20 students were appointed instead of 30 students, so as to follow the social distancing norms, they added. As many as 58,514 candidates are appearing in the examination for which 626 centres have been established whereas from winter zone areas of Jammu division 15,055 candidates are appearing in 188 centres, the officials said.

The JKBOSE 2020 Class 10 exams also started from Wednesday, November 11, in the Kashmir valley. As many as 1,06,465 students -- comprising 74,465 from the valley and 32,000 from Jammu winter zones -- have registered for the JKBOSE Class 10 examination.

