#Modijisave12thstudents Trends Again; Students Continue To Demand That Board Exams Be Cancelled

#Modijisave12thstudents: With many states announcing Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates, several students have demanded that the exams be cancelled as the Covid situation worsens in the country.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 27, 2021 4:29 pm IST

#Modijisave12thstudents: Students continue their demand to cancel board exams
New Delhi:

With many states announcing Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates, several students have demanded that the exams be cancelled as the Covid situation worsens in the country. The rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country have prompted students, parents, students bodies and several associations to take it up on Twitter and other social media platforms and register their demand by using #modijisave12thstudents. “Covid [cases] could increase by conducting offline examination so they [government] should not take offline exams. It should be cancelled,” a user tweeted.

While some have tweeted hilarious memes to draw the government’s attention to their demands, others have furiously listed out a number of reason including lack of travel arrangements to cancel board exam 2021.

While another student said: "It's a request to Modiji on behalf of all the students and parents to cancel the board exams or make it online like some engineering colleges are taking entrance exams. Please take some necessary actions as the students are begging for their lives."

Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', one Twitter user said: "It's my humble request to Narendramodi ji and DrRPNishank ji to please cancel 12th board exam as we students are in high pressure due to what going around and we dont want to risk our and our parents life."

Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams

For the few months, Class 12 students set to appear in board exams 2021 have been continuously demanding the cancellation of the Class 12 board exams 2021.

While lakhs of students took to Twitter with #Cancelboardexams #CancelClass12boardexams2021 #CBSEBoardExam2021 on May 23, most were disappointed with the Centre’s decision to conduct board exams 2021. A high-level meeting was held on May 23 with the Union Ministers including Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to discuss various options for conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021.

After the over-two-hour meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday said an "informed, collaborative" decision on the Class 12 board exam will be taken at the earliest,

