With many states announcing Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates, several students have demanded that the exams be cancelled as the Covid situation worsens in the country. The rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country have prompted students, parents, students bodies and several associations to take it up on Twitter and other social media platforms and register their demand by using #modijisave12thstudents. “Covid [cases] could increase by conducting offline examination so they [government] should not take offline exams. It should be cancelled,” a user tweeted.

Covid could increase by conducting offline examination soo they should not take offline exams it should be cancelled.#modijisave12thstudents — Mohit (@SanjilSingh) May 27, 2021

While some have tweeted hilarious memes to draw the government’s attention to their demands, others have furiously listed out a number of reason including lack of travel arrangements to cancel board exam 2021.

All the schools were shut down and had taken Online Classes when there were only around 1000 Total Cases. But now when the Covid spread is at its peak, they are planning to conduct offline exams. I mean, how illogical can our government can be.#modijisave12thstudents — Debangan Dey (@DebanganDey7) May 27, 2021

While another student said: "It's a request to Modiji on behalf of all the students and parents to cancel the board exams or make it online like some engineering colleges are taking entrance exams. Please take some necessary actions as the students are begging for their lives."

Please take some necessary actions as the students are begging for their lives. 🙏🙏 — july (@Jani55593263) May 27, 2021

Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', one Twitter user said: "It's my humble request to Narendramodi ji and DrRPNishank ji to please cancel 12th board exam as we students are in high pressure due to what going around and we dont want to risk our and our parents life."

It's my humble request to @narendramodi ji and @DrRPNishank ji to please cancel 12th board exam as we students are in high pressure due to what going around and we dont want to risk our and our parents life#modijisave12thstudents @AdvMamtaSharma@rajnathsingh — july (@Jani55593263) May 27, 2021

For the few months, Class 12 students set to appear in board exams 2021 have been continuously demanding the cancellation of the Class 12 board exams 2021.

While lakhs of students took to Twitter with #Cancelboardexams #CancelClass12boardexams2021 #CBSEBoardExam2021 on May 23, most were disappointed with the Centre’s decision to conduct board exams 2021. A high-level meeting was held on May 23 with the Union Ministers including Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to discuss various options for conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021.

After the over-two-hour meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday said an "informed, collaborative" decision on the Class 12 board exam will be taken at the earliest,