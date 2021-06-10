  • Home
Latest updates on Assam, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu And Kashmir, Tripura and Punjab Class 12 board exams.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 10, 2021 9:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Latest Updates From Six States, UTs
Class 12 board exam latest updates from 6 states (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

After CBSE, most of the states have announced cancellation of Class 12 board exams. Assam, being an exception, have said it will conduct exams for both Class 10 and Class 12. However, changing the plan slightly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 10 said exams will depend on the Covid situation in the state. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education (AHSEC) will hold the exams, if the Covid positivity rate in the state goes below 2 per cent by July 1. Otherwise, students will be promoted with school-based evaluation.

Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir have recently joined other states that will not conduct Class 12 board exams this year, while Tripura and Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab are yet to make announcements.

How Telangana Inter students will be promoted without exams is yet to be announced by the state government or by the education board.

The Andhra Pradesh Government will not cancel Inter exams “under any circumstances” according to a report.

Protocols and guidelines will be followed and steps will be taken to safeguard the health of students and teachers, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh told Deccan Chronicle.

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath today chaired a meeting to discuss examinations and promotions of Classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 students. Replying to his tweet, students have asked him to make announcements on 10th, 12th board exams.

“Sir please see the present situation of Tripura. Many students are being affected by Covid. Many states have given promotions to their board students. Please try to understand there are many procedures to give marks or evaluate a student please relieve the students from mental pressure,” reads a tweet.

The Jharkhand Government is yet to decide on Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Ex-Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das has joined the growing protest, asking the JMM government to cancel these exams, considering the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Punjab students are also saying that their Class 12 board exams should also be cancelled like other states.

Over 1,700 people have signed a petition on change.org saying PSEB 12th exams should be cancelled.

