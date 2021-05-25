Students can choose 3 subjects in Assam HSLC, HS exam, state Education Minister has said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assam government has announced that the students who will be appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) exams can appear in three papers only. "The students who are appearing for Matric or the higher secondary exams this year can appear in three subjects only," Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, according to The Senital.

The minister also informed that a discussion with the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is underway and a proposal has already been submitted.

A decision will be taken by the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department and within 15 days from the permission, the state government would be able to conduct the board exams, Mr Pegu said. "We urge all the students to be prepared for the exams and the exams will be conducted as soon as we get a green signal from the govt," the minister added.

As per the policy, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams students appear for six subjects every year and the Higher Secondary (HS) students of Arts, Science and Commerce streams appear for five subjects.

This year, HSLC and HS students will be required to select three subjects only and pass all of them.

Earlier, the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) and AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) have postponed the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC), Assam High Madrassa examination (AHM) and the HS (Higher Secondary) final exam 2021.

The HSLC and AHM exam were slated to begin on May 11.

CBSE Style

State Education Minister Ronuj Pegu has said that the Assam HS exam 2021 will be in the CBSE style.

Soon after the meeting that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had chaired with the Education Ministers of States and UTs, Mr Pegu said, "The Union Defence Minister said that the Class 12 examination process under the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has to be completed by September 5, 2021.”

"Mr Singh further said that the Centre will clear the matter within two or three days,” the minister added.

“In Assam, the HS examinations are conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The State Assam HS examination is likely to be conducted in July in the CBSE style. The modality of evaluation of the answer scripts will be similar to that of the CBSE,” Mr Pegu said as per The Senital’s report.