  • Home
  • Education
  • 'First Vaccination, Then Examination': Akhilesh Yadav

'First Vaccination, Then Examination': Akhilesh Yadav

Class 12 Board Exam 2021: The Samajwadi Party said on Tuesday that students should be inoculated against the coronavirus before board exams are conducted, with its president Akhilesh Yadav asserting "no examination without vaccination".

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 25, 2021 3:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Live
Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Schedule, Time Table Of CBSE, CISCE, State Boards
Class 12th Board Exams: States To Send Suggestions By Today, Final Decision Soon
These States Are In Favour Of Holding Class 12th Board Exams Amid Pandemic
‘CBSE Board Exams Should Be Conducted’: Bihar Education Minister
ABVP Writes To Education Minister, Suggests Open Book, Remote Exam For Class 12
‘Make Space In Crematorium’: Students Unhappy With Centre's Plan To Hold Class 12 Board Exams
'First Vaccination, Then Examination': Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav asserted "no examination without vaccination"
New Delhi:

The Samajwadi Party said on Tuesday that students should be inoculated against the coronavirus before board exams are conducted, with its president Akhilesh Yadav asserting "no examination without vaccination". As the government is in the process of taking a decision on the Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance tests that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19, demand has been made from some quarters that if the exams are to be held, the students be vaccinated first.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) CLICK here to start your application.

Also Read: Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Schedule, Time Table Of CBSE, CISCE, State Boards

"Pahle tika, fir pariksha (first vaccination, then examination). No Examination Without Vaccination," Yadav tweeted. Demanding vaccination of students, Samajwadi Party MLC Udaiveer Singh said, "The central government should not play with lives of students."

At a high-level meeting called by the Ministry of Education earlier this week, Delhi, Kerala and some others demanded vaccination of students before the exam.

Also Read: These States Are In Favour Of Holding Class 12th Board Exams Amid Pandemic

After the meeting on Sunday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said there is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams and an “informed, collaborative” decision will be taken by June 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
UP Board Exam Dates CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Schedule, Time Table Of CBSE, CISCE, State Boards
Live | Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Schedule, Time Table Of CBSE, CISCE, State Boards
Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) Postpones Term-End Exams; Extends Assignment Submission Date
Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) Postpones Term-End Exams; Extends Assignment Submission Date
Class 12th Board Exams: States To Send Suggestions By Today, Final Decision Soon
Class 12th Board Exams: States To Send Suggestions By Today, Final Decision Soon
Students Can Select 3 Subjects In Assam HSLC, HS Exam: Minister
Students Can Select 3 Subjects In Assam HSLC, HS Exam: Minister
These States Are In Favour Of Holding Class 12th Board Exams Amid Pandemic
These States Are In Favour Of Holding Class 12th Board Exams Amid Pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................