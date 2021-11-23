  • Home
  • Education
  • Class 11, 12 Students Across Haryana Will Soon Get Tablets For Studies: Haryana Chief Minister

Class 11, 12 Students Across Haryana Will Soon Get Tablets For Studies: Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said free tablets will soon be given to students of Class 11 and 12 across the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 10:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Careers360 B-Schools Ranking: Top Management Colleges In India 2022
CBSE Reading Challenge 3.0 Commences For Class 6 To 10 Students On Diksha Portal
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Kendriya Hindi Sansthan In Meghalaya
Children Present Charter Of Demands To MPs For Safe Reopening Of Schools
Assam To Be Laboratory Or Mother Tongue-Based Education: Dharmendra Pradhan
“180 Languages”: Himanta Biswa Sarma On Challenges Of Implementing NEP In North East
Class 11, 12 Students Across Haryana Will Soon Get Tablets For Studies: Haryana Chief Minister
Haryana CM said free tablets will soon be given to students of Class 11 and 12
Chandigarh:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said free tablets will soon be given to students of Class 11 and 12 across the state. The government has decided to purchase five lakh tablets, which will be given to the students studying in Class 11 and 12 in the upcoming academic session.

A total of Rs 560 crore will be spent to buy these tablets, he said. In future, the government would plan to give tablets to the students of other classes as well, he said. Besides, 15,000 tubewell connections will be issued to the farmers soon, Khattar said.

In this regard, the process of purchasing power equipment worth Rs 350 crore was completed during the meeting of a high-power purchase committee. These decisions were taken in a meeting held here in which Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, and Agriculture Minister J P Dalal were among others present, according to an official release.

Later, interacting with reporters, the Chief Minister said curbing corruption is the main goal of his government. “If any officer or employee is found involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against him,” he said in response to questions on the alleged scam in recruitment for dental surgeons. The Chief Minister said if anyone gets any information related to corruption in jobs or departments, then they should immediately inform the State Vigilance Bureau.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Group Of Parents Write To Delhi LG Seeking Reopening Of Schools Closed Due To Pollution
Group Of Parents Write To Delhi LG Seeking Reopening Of Schools Closed Due To Pollution
NEET UG 2021: Plea Filed In SC Seeks Deletion Of A Question From Physics Section
NEET UG 2021: Plea Filed In SC Seeks Deletion Of A Question From Physics Section
NEET 2021: SC Asks NTA To Rectify Injustice Met To Disabled Student
NEET 2021: SC Asks NTA To Rectify Injustice Met To Disabled Student
How To Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2021? Preparation Hacks To Follow
How To Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2021? Preparation Hacks To Follow
DU Admissions 2021: Special Cut-Off List Releasing Tomorrow, Important Details
DU Admissions 2021: Special Cut-Off List Releasing Tomorrow, Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................