Class 10 SSLC Exam 2022 Karnataka Board To Start From Tomorrow; Guidelines For Students

SSLC Exam Karnataka Board: The Class 10 Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) exam will get over on April 11. Around 8.73 lakh students will be appearing for the Class 10 SSLC exam starting tomorrow.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 27, 2022 7:45 pm IST

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams will start tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Karnataka board SSLC, or Class 10, exams will start from tomorrow, March 28. The Class 10 Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) exam will get over on April 11. Around 8.73 lakh students will be appearing for the Class 10 SSLC exam starting tomorrow.

On the first day of the SSLC exam 2022 Karnataka board, students will appear for the language papers – Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit.

Although uniform is mandatory while appearing for the exams, students will not allowed to wear hijab with uniform while attending the exams.

The Karnataka board has already released the SSLC Class 10 admit cards. Students will be required to carry with them the admit cards. The Class 10 SSLC students are expected to reach the exam centres ahead of the start of the board exams.

The Karnataka board also held the KSEEB SSLC, or Class 10, preparatory exams ahead of the final exams. The Karnataka preparatory exams were held between February 21 and February 26.

Documents Required at Class 10 SSLC Karnataka Exam

  1. Karnataka SSLC admit card
  2. School photo identity card
Karnataka SSLC exam SSLC Time Table

