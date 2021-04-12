  • Home
  • Education
  • Take Uniform Decision On Classes 10, 12 Exams: Shiv Sena To Centre

Take Uniform Decision On Classes 10, 12 Exams: Shiv Sena To Centre

Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has appealed to the Centre to take a uniform decision on the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 across the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 12, 2021 12:16 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Colleges Shut Till April 30 Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Education Minister Felicitates AICTE’s Lilawati Awards 2020 Winners
Education Minister To Attend AICTE's Lilavati Award Distribution Ceremony
Telangana Private School Teachers To Get Rs 2000, 25kg Rice Per Month Till Schools Reopen
Centre Releases Rs 4,000 Crore For Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students
Haryana Chief Minister Inaugurates ‘E Lakshyvahini’ Portal To Train Students For Competitive Exams
Take Uniform Decision On Classes 10, 12 Exams: Shiv Sena To Centre
Class 10, 12 board exams 2021: Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant has appealed to the Centre to take a uniform decision on board exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
Mumbai:

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has appealed to the Centre to take a uniform decision on the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 across the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A unilateral decision by any state would lead to students of that state being at a disadvantage in terms of career and opportunities, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant said in a letter, dated April 10, addressed to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

"Your intervention would mean national consensus, instead of a unilateral decision by any particular state," Mr Sawant said in his letter.

The Lok Sabha member from Mumbai-South appealed to the Centre to take a uniform decision for the country so that there is no discrimination against students of Classes 10 and 12 of any state in terms of safety measures or opportunities.

"We have multiple boards operating in India- CBSE, ICSE, state boards, IB and IGCSE. There is a need for clear communication from the HRD (Education) Ministry in terms of examinations across the country," Mr Sawant said.

He said several young Indians are due to appear for their school, college and university exams in April-May. All these students are in the age group that has not been allowed to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Mr Sawant said.

The exams are due in a few days which will put several students and their families, teachers and non-teaching staff at high risk, he said.

Many students and teachers are also coming from micro-containment zones, as constantly suggested by the Union health ministry, which makes logistics difficult, he said.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra HSC Board Exam Maharashtra SSC exam CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jammu And Kashmir Schools To Remain Closed Till April 18
Jammu And Kashmir Schools To Remain Closed Till April 18
From Night Watchman To IIM Assistant Professor - The Remarkable Journey Of Ranjith Ramachandran
From Night Watchman To IIM Assistant Professor - The Remarkable Journey Of Ranjith Ramachandran
Gujarat Colleges Shut Till April 30 Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Gujarat Colleges Shut Till April 30 Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases
JNU Makes Carrying Negative COVID-19 Report Mandatory For Anyone Coming From Maharashtra
JNU Makes Carrying Negative COVID-19 Report Mandatory For Anyone Coming From Maharashtra
NEET Registration: 10 Points To Remember Before Filling Application Form
NEET Registration: 10 Points To Remember Before Filling Application Form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................