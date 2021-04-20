Class 10 board exams 2021 cancelled

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the Class 10 board exams, various other states followed suit and have either cancelled or postponed the exams for Class 10 students. Earlier Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelled the ICSE Class 10 board exams. It will announce the criteria to evaluate Class 10 students.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, six states have cancelled their Class 10 board exams. They have announced to promote the students on the basis of internal assessment marks. Some of them have also given the option to students to appear for Class 10 board exams later when the situation is conducive to hold physical exams.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu became one of the first states to cancel Class 10 board exams in February. It had postponed the Class 12 public exam. The state also cancelled examinations for Classes 9 and 11 were cancelled.

Punjab

The Punjab Government cancelled the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 exams along with the final exams for Classes 5 and 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases. PSEB Class 10 board exams were scheduled from May 4. The Class 12 board exams scheduled to begin on April 20 have been postponed and new dates are yet to be announced.

Haryana

The state government has cancelled Haryana board exam 2021 for Class 10. Haryana Class 10 board exams were scheduled from April 22 to May 15. It has postponed Class 12 board exams scheduled between April 20 and May 17. The state board had already released the board exams admit cards. Previously, the board had also altered the timings for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Telangana

Telangana has cancelled the Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) board exams. Class 10 students of Telangana will be evaluated on the basis of an ‘objective criteria’, which will be developed by the Telangana SSC board. The state board will decide on Class 12 board exams in the first week of June.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand had cancelled the UK board Class 10 exams and postponed the Class 12 exams. Uttarakhand Minister for School and Sanskrit Education Arvind Pandey said those students who would want to appear for the Class 10 exams later can appear for the same along with Class 12 board exams. The new dates for Class 10 board exams will be announced later. Uttarakhand School Education Board had scheduled Class 10 board exams between May 4 and May 22.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board has cancelled the remaining JKBOSE Class 10 board exams. Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment and their performance in the board exams that have already been conducted. The Class 10 board exams were scheduled to take place in April.