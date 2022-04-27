  • Home
  • Education
  • Class 10 Board Exam: Odisha BSE Reschedules Dates

Class 10 Board Exam: Odisha BSE Reschedules Dates

BSE president Ramashis Hazra told reporters that the SOSCE and Madhyama examinations, which were scheduled to begin from 11:30 am on May 2 and 4 respectively, will now be held in the first sitting from 8 am on May 9 and 10.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 27, 2022 9:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 English Paper Analysis By Teachers, Students' Feedback
Madhya Pradesh Board Announces Class 10, 12 Result Date, Time
WBJEE 2022 Exam Date On April 30; Check Last Year Paper Pattern, Toppers, Cut-Off
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Course Structure
MP Board Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon; Previous Year Toppers, Pass Percentage
CBSE 10th English Term 2 Exam Was Easy; Check Students, Teachers' Review
Class 10 Board Exam: Odisha BSE Reschedules Dates
Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha rescheduled the Madhyama exams and the SOSCE
Bhubaneswar:

In view of the heat wave condition prevailing across the state, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, Wednesday announced a revised schedule for the conduct of the Madhyama exams and the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSCE). There will be no afternoon shift for these exams.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra told reporters that the SOSCE and Madhyama examinations, which were scheduled to begin from 11.30 am on May 2 and 4 respectively, will now be held in the first sitting from 8 am on May 9 and 10. However, there are no changes in the schedule of the High School Certificate (HSC) examination, slated to begin on April 29.

The HSC examinations will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am. A total of 5.85 lakh students will appear for the HSC examinations at 3,303 centres. More than 35,000 teachers will be supervising the examinations, Mr Hazra said. The Board has also set up 38 special squads and 65 flying squads to check malpractices during the examination. School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said that mobile phones will not be allowed inside the examination centres and CCTV surveillance systems have been installed for fair and transparent conduct of exams.

The minister said the chief secretary has asked power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted power supply to examination centres. Authorities concerned have been asked to make provisions for supplying drinking water in all places. In a related development, the state government Wednesday said that all the technical educational institutions will remain closed from Thursday till May 3. The Skill Development and Technical Education Department issued a notification in this regard and said that physical classes in all technical institutions will remain suspended because of the heat wave-like conditions.

However, examinations at the technical educational institutions will be conducted as per schedule. Earlier, the School and Mass Education Department and Higher Education department had announced five-day closure of schools, colleges and universities. All schools have been closed in the coastal state from April 26 to April 30, and colleges and varsities have suspended their classes from April 27 to May 2. The government has also closed all Anganwadi Centres from April 26 to April 30, according to a decision taken by the Women and Child Development Department.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Odisha Board

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 English Paper Analysis By Teachers, Students' Feedback
Live | CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Class 10 English Paper Analysis By Teachers, Students' Feedback
CBSE Psychological Counseling Facility For Class 10th, 12th Students, Parents Enters 25th Year
CBSE Psychological Counseling Facility For Class 10th, 12th Students, Parents Enters 25th Year
Nearly 20 Million Women Digitally Literate In India Under PMGDISHA: Smriti Irani
Nearly 20 Million Women Digitally Literate In India Under PMGDISHA: Smriti Irani
Bengal Chief Minister Asks Education Minister To Announce Summer Vacation In Schools, Colleges From May 2
Bengal Chief Minister Asks Education Minister To Announce Summer Vacation In Schools, Colleges From May 2
School Near Bhalswa Landfill Closed For A Week Due To Smoke From Massive Fire
School Near Bhalswa Landfill Closed For A Week Due To Smoke From Massive Fire
.......................... Advertisement ..........................