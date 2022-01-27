  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Result Date, Official Websites
Live

CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Result Date, Official Websites

ICSE, CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2021 Latest News: Follow this blog for updates on result date and time.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 27, 2022 11:21 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Links, Websites To Check
CBSE Term 1 Result 12th Class: Highlights Of Class 12 Result From Last Year
CBSE Term 1 Result: Board Warns Against Fake Notice Saying Results On Jan 25
CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 When? Updates On 10th, 12th Results Date
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Class 10, 12 Results Not Today, Confirms Official
CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Result Date, Official Websites
CBSE, ICSE result for term 1 exams soon
New Delhi:

The CBSE and CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results date and time are likely to be announced soon. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of the term 1 exams on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be announced at cisce.org.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Both the two boards this year are holding the 2021-22 exams in two terms. The first term exams got over in December and the second term exams for Class 10th and 12th CBSE and CISCE will be conducted on March-April, 2022. The final CBSE and CISCE result will be announced after the end of term 2.

The academic session for both the two boards has been divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester, the boards have said.

Live updates

ICSE, CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2021 Latest News: Follow this blog for updates on result date and time.

11:21 AM IST
Jan. 27, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result

Students can check their CBSE term 1 result for Classes 10, 12 on these websites: 

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • digilocker.gov.in


By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
Click here for more Education News
CISCE Result 2021 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result Soon: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year
CBSE Term 1 Result Soon: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year
Delhi Schools Reopening: DDMA To Decide On Reopening Of Schools In National Capital Today
Delhi Schools Reopening: DDMA To Decide On Reopening Of Schools In National Capital Today
Last Date For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Today
Last Date For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Today
Pandemic Disruption Causes 'Learning Loss' In Chhattisgarh School Kids: Report
Pandemic Disruption Causes 'Learning Loss' In Chhattisgarh School Kids: Report
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Links, Websites To Check
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Links, Websites To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................