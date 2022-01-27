CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Result Date, Official Websites

CBSE, ICSE result for term 1 exams soon

The CBSE and CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results date and time are likely to be announced soon. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of the term 1 exams on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be announced at cisce.org.

Both the two boards this year are holding the 2021-22 exams in two terms. The first term exams got over in December and the second term exams for Class 10th and 12th CBSE and CISCE will be conducted on March-April, 2022. The final CBSE and CISCE result will be announced after the end of term 2.

The academic session for both the two boards has been divided into two semesters, with approximately 50 per cent of the syllabus being covered in each semester, the boards have said.