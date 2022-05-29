Class 10, 12 Results 2022: These State Boards Expected To Declare Results Next Week

Image credit: Shutterstock Here's a List of State Board results 2022 and WBJEE results 2022 details

Students of Class 10 and 12 who belong to various state board are waiting for their final results currently. While few state board such as Karnataka (KSEEB), Goa (GBSHSE), Chhattisgarh (CGBSE) have declared their 10th, 12th results in the month of May, other state boards including Rajasthan (RBSE), West Bengal (WBBSE), Assam (SEBA), Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) and many other boards are all set to declare their final examination results next week.

On June 1st week, students from Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat are likely to be able to see their Class 10 and 12 results. Other than the state boards, students who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examinations in states such as West Bengal and Tripura are expecting their WBJEE 2022 results and TJEE results 2022 next week.

State Board Results Next Week

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12 Results

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 results by June 4, 2022. RBSE official told Careers360, "Both the 10th, 12th results will be announced in June. The 12th result will be announced by June first week, 10th result will be announced by second/ third week of June." Once the results are released, candidates will be able to see them on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) Class 10, 12 Results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to come up with Class 10 Matric and Class 12 inter results by the first or second week of June, 2022. "The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time," a UPMSP official earlier told Careers360.

Assam (SEBA) HSLC Results

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will declare the High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLC), or Class 10, results in the first week of June, 2022. Once the results are announced, candidates from Assam Board will be able to see them on the official websites- sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. "the post evaluation process for the HSLC, Class 10 exam is ongoing, and the board is trying to announce the Class 10 result in the first week of June, by June 4. If there's any delay, the HSLC result 2022 will surely be announced in the second week of June," as per SEBA official.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to announce the result of Madhyamik, or Class 10, 2022 by May 31. Once the results are out, the students will be able to see them from the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. "the post evaluation process of the Class 10 exam is ongoing, and the board is trying to announce the WBBSE Madhyamik exam result next week, by May 31." According to WBBSE official.

Entrance Exam Results Next Week

WBJEE Results 2022

The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE 2022, will be announced by June 5, 2022. Candidates who are waiting for their WBJEE 2022 results, will be able to download them from the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. "WBJEEB is likely to announce the WBJEE result 2022 next week, by June 5, if delayed, the result will be announced by June second week," an official from WBJEEB said.

TJEE Results 2022

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will release the results of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) in the last week of May according to the official notice. The candidates will be able to see the results on the official website- tbjee.nic.in, once the results are out.