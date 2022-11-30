  • Home
Delhi School Exams: While the Class 10, 12 pre-board exams for morning and general shifts are set to be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, exams for the evening shifts will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 9:48 am IST | Source: PTI

Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams In Delhi Government Schools From December 15
Delhi Class 10, 12 pre-board exams from December 15 to December 28
New Delhi:

Pre-board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in Delhi government schools will be conducted from December 15 to December 28, according to Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE). According to the guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam, and only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom.

The DoE has asked the schools to ensure that there is one invigilator in each class. While the pre-board exams for morning and general shifts will be held between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, exams for the evening shifts will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Schools will have to collect question papers from zonal distribution centres and district deputy education officers have been asked to take action against schools that arrive late to pick up sealed question papers or demand early opening of the papers. Unused question papers will be distributed in the schools after completion of the exams for the students to practise, the guidelines said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

