  • Home
  • Education
  • Classes 10, 12 Exams Will Be Held As Per Schedule, Says Andhra Pradesh Government

Classes 10, 12 Exams Will Be Held As Per Schedule, Says Andhra Pradesh Government

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said the Classes 10 and 12 examinations would be held as per schedule amid a demand by the Opposition parties to cancel or postpone them in view of the COVID-19 spread.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 24, 2021 8:12 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

KVS Allows All Teachers To Take Online Classes From Home
Haryana To Rehabilitate, Educate Unclaimed Children
KV Admission 2021: Class 1 Admission List Delayed, Revised Dates Soon
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission List Release Date Postponed
Educational Institutions In Guwahati To Be Shut If Daily COVID Cases Cross 1,000: Government
Rajasthan Announces Summer Vacations For Schools From April 22 To June 6
Classes 10, 12 Exams Will Be Held As Per Schedule, Says Andhra Pradesh Government
Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Andhra Pradesh will be held as per schedule
Amaravati:

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said the Classes 10 and 12 examinations would be held as per schedule amid a demand by the Opposition parties to cancel or postpone them in view of the COVID-19 spread. The degree and engineering examinations too would be conducted, the government said.

At a high-level review meeting on the prevailing COVID situation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the authorities to hold the examinations by following all protocols. Ensure that the students do not suffer any loss and conduct the examinations. Follow all COVID protocols while conducting the exams, a press release quoted the Chief Minister as saying. He asked the officials not to be lax in this.

All the Opposition parties - TDP, BJP, Jana Sena and Congress - have been demanding the government to either cancel or postpone the year-end examinations, particularly for Classes 10 and intermediate, as the pandemic was again peaking.

Meanwhile, the release said Mr Jagan had a telephonic conversation with Bharat Biotech Managing Director Krishna Yella and Hetero Drugs Managing Director B Parthasarathy Reddy asking them for adequate doses of the COVID vaccine and Remdesivir injections.

The Chief Minister has decided to provide free vaccination to an estimated 2.04 crore people in the 18-45 age group in the state. He directed the Health Department officials to immediately place orders for the vaccine to meet the demand.

Click here for more Education News
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Former UGC Chairman Arun Nigavekar Passes Away
Former UGC Chairman Arun Nigavekar Passes Away
Entrance Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19, Latest Updates
Entrance Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19, Latest Updates
Karnataka Deputy CM Directs Officials Not To Force Students To Vacate Hostels
Karnataka Deputy CM Directs Officials Not To Force Students To Vacate Hostels
IIM Rohtak Invites Applications For Integrated Programme In Law
IIM Rohtak Invites Applications For Integrated Programme In Law
Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
Live | Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................