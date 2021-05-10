Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh: Latest Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock Latest update on Class 10, 12 board exams In Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh

With the increasing surge in COVID-19 cases, several states boards have announced the cancellation and, or postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 exams. While some boards have decided to promote the students of Class 10 on the basis of internal assessments and exams held during the year, states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have only postponed the Class 10 exams.

The recent unprecedented surge in the number of coronavirus cases and the associated aftermath have made the state boards decide on the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

In Rajasthan, Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled for May. While announcing the postponement news, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “In view of the second wave of coronavirus, the Rajasthan Government has taken an important decision. It has postponed the Class 10th and 12th board examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer.”

The Rajasthan Government has also decided to promote the students of Classes 8, 9, and 11 to the next higher classes without exams. The decision has been taken after a meeting between the Chief Minister and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Gujarat would have started their board exams from today, May 10. "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Government has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25.. The new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15," reads a tweet from Chief Minister Office, Gujarat.

The Gujarat board will also promote the students of Class 1 to Class 9 and Class 11 to their next higher classes without exams. The board has even released a slew of guidelines for mass promotion of students of Classes 9 and 11, according to which students will be promoted without exams.

In similar lines as a measure to break the COVID-19 transmission chain, the Uttar Pradesh board has also postponed the Class 10 and 12 board exams. While announcing the exam postponement news, the board said that it will review the COVID-19 situation in the state and will decide on the new exam dates in May.