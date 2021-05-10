  • Home
  • Education
  • Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh: Latest Updates

Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh: Latest Updates

With the increasing surge in COVID-19 cases, several state boards have announced the cancellation and, or postponement of Class 10, 12 exams, including in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 10, 2021 3:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Board Exam Question Bank: How, Where To Check
ICSE Evaluation Criteria For Cancelled Papers Expected Soon
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Postpones Admission Test (JNVST) For Class 6
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2021 Re-Exam Today
ICAI CA Exam: Live Coaching Classes For Final, Inter Courses Begins Today
MBBS Final-Year Students Being Deployed For COVID-19 Duty In Jammu And Kashmir
Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh: Latest Updates
Latest update on Class 10, 12 board exams In Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

With the increasing surge in COVID-19 cases, several states boards have announced the cancellation and, or postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 exams. While some boards have decided to promote the students of Class 10 on the basis of internal assessments and exams held during the year, states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have only postponed the Class 10 exams.

The recent unprecedented surge in the number of coronavirus cases and the associated aftermath have made the state boards decide on the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

In Rajasthan, Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled for May. While announcing the postponement news, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “In view of the second wave of coronavirus, the Rajasthan Government has taken an important decision. It has postponed the Class 10th and 12th board examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer.”

The Rajasthan Government has also decided to promote the students of Classes 8, 9, and 11 to the next higher classes without exams. The decision has been taken after a meeting between the Chief Minister and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Gujarat would have started their board exams from today, May 10. "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Government has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25.. The new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15," reads a tweet from Chief Minister Office, Gujarat.

The Gujarat board will also promote the students of Class 1 to Class 9 and Class 11 to their next higher classes without exams. The board has even released a slew of guidelines for mass promotion of students of Classes 9 and 11, according to which students will be promoted without exams.

In similar lines as a measure to break the COVID-19 transmission chain, the Uttar Pradesh board has also postponed the Class 10 and 12 board exams. While announcing the exam postponement news, the board said that it will review the COVID-19 situation in the state and will decide on the new exam dates in May.

Click here for more Education News
UPMSP state board exams Gujarat exams RBSE Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan Officials Get Supreme Court Notice For Not Reimbursing Salary To Teachers
Rajasthan Officials Get Supreme Court Notice For Not Reimbursing Salary To Teachers
IIT Madras To Provide Technical Expertise To Boost Digital Money Transactions In India
IIT Madras To Provide Technical Expertise To Boost Digital Money Transactions In India
Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Board Exam Question Bank: How, Where To Check
Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Board Exam Question Bank: How, Where To Check
ICSE Evaluation Criteria For Cancelled Papers Expected Soon
ICSE Evaluation Criteria For Cancelled Papers Expected Soon
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Postpones Admission Test (JNVST) For Class 6
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Postpones Admission Test (JNVST) For Class 6
.......................... Advertisement ..........................