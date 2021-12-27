Board Exams In 2022: State-Wise List, Time Table And Other Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock Here is the state wise list and updates of Class 10, Class 12 board exams scheduled for 2022 (representational)

Many state and central education boards are conducting Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021-22 in two phases or terms. The Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the first term exams in 2021 and term 2 exams are scheduled for 2022. Maharashtra, Bihar and many other states have announced dates for board exams that will be held in 2022.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Board Exam 2022

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 board exams will be conducted fromMarch 4 and April 7 and SSC or Class 10 board exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 18. “To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers and experts regarding the assessment mode & exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated,” Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted earlier this month.

CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Board Exam 2022

Both CBSE and CISCE term 1 exams are over. Term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the detailed date sheet will be released soon.

GSEB Gujarat Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has recently revised dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. These exams will be conducted between March 28 to April 12, 2022, instead of previously announced dates – March 14 to 30.

Mizoram MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Board Exam 2022

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released has released the dates for High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 12) final examinations. Class 10 exams will begin on February 28 and end on March 16. Class 12 exams will begin on March 1 and end on March 25.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in February-March, 2022. The theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March and the practical exams will begin in the third week of February. The detailed date sheets will be released soon.

MP Board Exam 2022

The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 dates. Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, Class 12 Exams 2022

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Class 10 or Matric or Class 12 Intermediate final exam dates. Bihar Board Matric exam will begin on February 17 and end on February 24. BSEB Inter Exam 2022 will start on February 1 and end on February 14.