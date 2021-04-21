Class 10, 12 Board Exam Live Updates: Maharashtra, Odisha Cancel 10th Final Exams, Check State-Wise Status
Class 10, 12 board exam 2021: In view of the second wave of COVID-19, many state and central education boards have announced cancellation or postponement of board exams. Maharashtra, Odisha and the central board, CISCE, recently cancelled Class 10 final exams.
Maharashtra SSC, Odisha Board Exam 2021: The Odisha Government today cancelled Class 10 board exams and decided to promote students based on internal assessment marks. For Class 12, exams will be held in the first week of June. The Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday cancelled Class 10 or HSC final exams. Maharashtra Class 10 students will also be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. In view of the second wave of COVID-19, many state and central education boards have announced cancellation or postponement of board exams.
On April 20, the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations cancelled ICSE or Class 10 final exams. Results will be declared on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”, which is yet to be announced. Similarly, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also promote Class 10 students on the basis of an “objective criterion”.
The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will consult parents and teachers and take a decision regarding the HSLC or Matric exam soon, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
Apart from board exams, entrance exams like JEE Main 2021 for Engineering, NEET PG for Medical admission, UPCET 2021, and entrance exams for admission to universities have been postponed.
WBBSE board exam 2021 news
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had earlier said appropriate decision regaerding Class 10, Class 12 board exams will be taken in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases. The exams are scheduled to begin in June.
"Secondary and higher secondary examinations of the West Bengal board of education are set to be held in June with Covid-19 protocol in place. But nothing can be more urgent and important than the health of our children and those involved in the examination process. The government will certainly take a decision in the interest of students at the appropriate time considering the COVID-19 situation," the minister had said.
Maharashtra SSC exam 2021 cancelled
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on April 20 announced cancellation of Class 10 or HSC exams in the state, adding that students will be promoted using internal assessment scores. Details of the method to be used will be announced later.
Odisha Matric (Class 10) exams cancelled
The Odisha government today cancelled Class 10 (Matric) exams. Marks will be calculated on the basis of internal assessments. Students who remain unsatisfied with their result will be given a chance to write the exam later, the government has said.
ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ବୋର୍ଡ ଦ୍ବାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ଦଶମ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଏବଂ ମାଦ୍ରାସା ଶିକ୍ଷା ବୋର୍ଡ ଦ୍ବାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ବାତିଲ କରାଯାଇଛି। ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ ପଦ୍ଧତି ଅନୁସାରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ପ୍ରକାଶିତ ହେବ। ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳରେ ଯେଉଁମାନେ ଅସମ୍ମତି ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବେ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ମହାମାରୀ ପ୍ରଶମିତ ହେବା ପରେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବାକୁ ସୁଯୋଗ ମିଳିବ। pic.twitter.com/Xb4c4VLgKl— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 21, 2021