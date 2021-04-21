Image credit: Shutterstock COVID-19: State-wise status of school, college, university exams (representational photo)

Maharashtra SSC, Odisha Board Exam 2021: The Odisha Government today cancelled Class 10 board exams and decided to promote students based on internal assessment marks. For Class 12, exams will be held in the first week of June. The Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday cancelled Class 10 or HSC final exams. Maharashtra Class 10 students will also be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. In view of the second wave of COVID-19, many state and central education boards have announced cancellation or postponement of board exams.

On April 20, the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations cancelled ICSE or Class 10 final exams. Results will be declared on the basis of a “fair and unbiased criterion”, which is yet to be announced. Similarly, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also promote Class 10 students on the basis of an “objective criterion”.

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will consult parents and teachers and take a decision regarding the HSLC or Matric exam soon, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Apart from board exams, entrance exams like JEE Main 2021 for Engineering, NEET PG for Medical admission, UPCET 2021, and entrance exams for admission to universities have been postponed.

