Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: CBSE, ICSE, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Board Exam Dates; State-Wise Updates
CBSE Datesheet 2023: The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams have been scheduled to start in February 2023. Once the CBSE time tables are released, the students will be able to access them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which is set to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for the 2022-23 academic year are yet to announce an update on the complete time-table. The state boards including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh boards are also expected to publish an update as to when the 2023 board exams will start and the complete time-table will be announced.
Meanwhile, CBSE and CISCE have already made the sample papers, question paper specimens available on the official websites. With the help of the Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers, students taking the 2023 board exams will be able to know and understand the pattern of questions asked in the board exam. Unlike last year, CBSE and CISCE are conducting the exams in a single term this year.
TN Board Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 HSC Dates
TN Board 2023 Exams: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 and TN Class 12 exams will be held in pen-and-paper mode from April 6, 2023 and March 13, 2023 respectively. Read More
CBSE Time Table 2022 Website
As soon as the CBSE time table 2023 is announced, students will be able to download the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets by following the steps:
- Go to the official website of CBSE board - cbse.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Timetable’ tab.
- Click on the designated CBSE Class 10 timetable, TN Class 12 timetable
- CBSE exam timetable pdf will appear on the screen
- Download
UP Board Time Table 2023 Class 12 PDF Download
The Uttar Pradesh board Class 12 time table is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the board has updated the students with the model papers for most of the Class 10 and Class 12 subjects on the official website -- upmsp.edu.in.
When CBSE 12th Board Exam 2023?
“In the light of lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023,” a CBSE statement said while issuing the Class 10, 12 CBSE 2022 results.