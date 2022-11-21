Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Live: CBSE, ICSE, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Board Exam Dates; State-Wise Updates

Board exam dates, sample paper; state-wise live updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which is set to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for the 2022-23 academic year are yet to announce an update on the complete time-table. The state boards including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh boards are also expected to publish an update as to when the 2023 board exams will start and the complete time-table will be announced.

Meanwhile, CBSE and CISCE have already made the sample papers, question paper specimens available on the official websites. With the help of the Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers, students taking the 2023 board exams will be able to know and understand the pattern of questions asked in the board exam. Unlike last year, CBSE and CISCE are conducting the exams in a single term this year.