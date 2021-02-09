  • Home
  • Education
  • Class 10, 12 Annual Exams To Begin From April 1 In Jammu

Class 10, 12 Annual Exams To Begin From April 1 In Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday announced that the annual examinations for classes 10 and 12 will commence from April 1 in Jammu region.

Education | PTI | Updated: Feb 9, 2021 9:18 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Parents Concerned About Online Safety Of Children Amid COVID-19: Report
Schools Reopen For Students Of Classes 6 To 8 In Bihar
No Child Deprived Of Online Education During Pandemic: Prakash Javadekar
Schools Reopen For Classes 1 To 8 In Summer Zone Areas Of Jammu
Nagaland Schools Reopen For Students Of Class 6 To 12
Schools In Odisha Reopen For Class 9, 11 Students
Class 10, 12 Annual Exams To Begin From April 1 In Jammu
Class 10, 12 Annual Exams To Begin From April 1 In Jammu
Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday announced that the annual examinations for classes 10 and 12 will commence from April 1 in Jammu region. As per the notification issued by joint secretary of JKBOSE, the exams for class 10 will begin from April 3 and culminate on April 24 while those for class 12 will start from April 1 and end on April 29, an official said.

The examination will be conducted as per standard operating procedure and COVID-19 guidelines, the official said. All students have been asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks while all examination centres will be sanitised, the official said.

The chairperson of JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, is personally monitoring the measures being put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations, the official said.

Click here for more Education News
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education JKBOSE Jammu Division results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PMCH Started As Prince of Wales Medical College Set To Be Razed For Revamp
PMCH Started As Prince of Wales Medical College Set To Be Razed For Revamp
AP PGECET 2020 Counselling for Civil Engineering To Begin Tomorrow
AP PGECET 2020 Counselling for Civil Engineering To Begin Tomorrow
IIT JAM 2021: Tips To Prepare For MSc Entrance Exam
IIT JAM 2021: Tips To Prepare For MSc Entrance Exam
Parents Concerned About Online Safety Of Children Amid COVID-19: Report
Parents Concerned About Online Safety Of Children Amid COVID-19: Report
Odisha To Resume Pre-Final Year UG, First-Year PG Classes From Tomorrow
Odisha To Resume Pre-Final Year UG, First-Year PG Classes From Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................