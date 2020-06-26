Image credit: Shutterstock Clarify Stand On JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020: Students To Education Minister

In response to a social media post in which Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement on cancellation of CBSE Board exam 2020 and approval of the new assessment scheme, students have started demanding postponement of Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET 2020. The engineering and medical entrance exams are scheduled in the month of July and no decision has been taken regarding postponement of JEE and NEET exams, despite demands by students.

After the recent decision on CBSE Board exams, students have sought clarification on JEE and NEET exams too.

And We demand #PostponeneetJee — Rohan Bakshi (@imRohanbakshi) June 26, 2020

Students have protested against the conduct of the entrance exams in July, citing safety concerns and prioritizing ‘health over exams’.

“Kindly look into the matter of NEET 2020...we are eagerly waiting for an official notice...we are very stressed, anxious, and frustrated right now,” one social media post in response to Mr. Pokhriyal said.

It's my humble request sir kindly look into the matter of #NEET2020 ...what the hell u r busy in?? Neet aspirant lives matter too... We r eagerly waiting for official notice regarding #NEET2020 ... We r very stressed, anxious and frustrated right now... #HealthOverNEETjee — Kanishka Rao ♥~ (@Nonitroublmaker) June 26, 2020

Last week, the education minister held two review meetings with the top education officials of the country, including the director-general of the National Testing Agency, or NTA, to discuss “various issues” related to education during COVID-19. However, no announcement regarding the two entrance exams has been made by the minister or the NTA, which conducts these exams.

“We are requesting you for almost one month. Still, you haven’t given any single response. NEET and JEE are also in July. If CBSE is canceled then NEET and JEE must be postponed,” one concerned student said.

We are requesting u from almost 1 month. Still u havent given any single response. NEET & JEE are also in JULY if CBSE is cancelled then NEET & JEE must be postponded..#NoExamsInCovid #postponejeeneet — Vaishnavi (@Vaishnavi_ing) June 26, 2020