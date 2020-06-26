  • Home
  • Education
  • Clarify Stand On JEE Main And NEET: Students Respond To HRD Minister’s Post On CBSE Exams

Clarify Stand On JEE Main And NEET: Students Respond To HRD Minister’s Post On CBSE Exams

Students have demanded ‘clarification’ on JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 entrance exams, in response to a social media post on the cancellation of CBSE exams, by the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 4:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Preparing For JEE And NEET: 5 Online Options
Remaining Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET In July? 10 Points
Education Minister Holds Review Meeting With CBSE, NTA Officials
JEE Main To Be Held From July 18-23: Preparation Tips For Students
JEE Main 2020 (II) In July: All Updates Here
Anand Kumar Of Super 30, CSC To Teach Poor IIT JEE Aspirants At Re. 1
Clarify Stand On JEE Main And NEET: Students Respond To HRD Minister’s Post On CBSE Exams
Clarify Stand On JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020: Students To Education Minister
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In response to a social media post in which Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement on cancellation of CBSE Board exam 2020 and approval of the new assessment scheme, students have started demanding postponement of Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET 2020. The engineering and medical entrance exams are scheduled in the month of July and no decision has been taken regarding postponement of JEE and NEET exams, despite demands by students.

After the recent decision on CBSE Board exams, students have sought clarification on JEE and NEET exams too.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students have protested against the conduct of the entrance exams in July, citing safety concerns and prioritizing ‘health over exams’.

“Kindly look into the matter of NEET 2020...we are eagerly waiting for an official notice...we are very stressed, anxious, and frustrated right now,” one social media post in response to Mr. Pokhriyal said.

Last week, the education minister held two review meetings with the top education officials of the country, including the director-general of the National Testing Agency, or NTA, to discuss “various issues” related to education during COVID-19. However, no announcement regarding the two entrance exams has been made by the minister or the NTA, which conducts these exams.

“We are requesting you for almost one month. Still, you haven’t given any single response. NEET and JEE are also in July. If CBSE is canceled then NEET and JEE must be postponed,” one concerned student said.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 JEE Main 2020 HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow At 12.00 Noon: Important Points
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Tomorrow At 12.00 Noon: Important Points
Goa Board Releases Class 12 Results
Goa Board Releases Class 12 Results
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: How To Check GBSHE Results
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: How To Check GBSHE Results
Goa Board Class 12 Exam Result Today At 5 pm
Goa Board Class 12 Exam Result Today At 5 pm
.......................... Advertisement ..........................