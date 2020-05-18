Image credit: Shutterstock Picture used for representational purpose only

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Sunday requested all universities and colleges to allow upto 20 percent credit transfer in every semester through the central government’s SWAYAM.

SWAYAM, an initiative by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), is an online platform with close to 2,000 online courses. It also supports the launch of online degrees and provides equivalent courses approved by the AICTE.

In a circular released late Sunday, the council said: “AICTE requests vice chancellors of all universities and directors or principals of autonomous colleges to facilitate students and permit credit transfer to the extent of 20 percent in every semester through the online courses provided through SWAYAM platform.”

This allows students to avail 20 percent of their total course credits by attending equivalent online courses through SWAYAM.

#AICTE requests VCs of all Universities/Affiliating Universities & Directors/Principals of Autonomous colleges to facilitate students & permit credit transfer to extent of 20% in every sem through #online courses provided via @SWAYAMMHRD platform.



Details:https://t.co/AQWXbLXH5Y pic.twitter.com/o4RvgGq9jm — AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) May 17, 2020

The allotment of 20 percent credit through SWAYAM was issued as per the first amendment of the University Grants Commission(UGC)(Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM)Regulations, 2016.

AICTE’s circular follows a slew of announcements by the Government of India as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, to overcome the hardships brought by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, had announced on Sunday that the top 100 universities will be allowed to offer online degree programmes from May 30, 2020.

Ms Sitharaman also announced the PM e-Vidya Programme bringing all the government online, distance and on-air education projects to one platform.