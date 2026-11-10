CISCE Date Sheet 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Exam Dates

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday released the timetables for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Year 2027 examinations. A total of 379,980 candidates will appear, underscoring the board's wide national and international footprint.

The ICSE examination will be taken by 2.70 lakh students from 3,106 affiliated schools across 76 subjects. It will begin on Monday, February 15, 2027, and conclude on Wednesday, March 31, 2027, at 2,835 centres in India and overseas. Uttar Pradesh leads with 51,168 candidates, followed by West Bengal (46,521), Karnataka (33,417), Maharashtra (31,035), Punjab (19,308) and Jharkhand (17,201).

The ISC examination will see 1,10,025 candidates from 1,651 schools writing papers in 60 subjects. It starts on Tuesday,February 9, 2027 and ends on Thursday, April 8, 2027, at 1,477 centres. Uttar Pradesh again tops the list with 34,702 candidates, ahead of West Bengal (30,235), Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jharkhand.

A notable change this year concerns ICSE exam timings. Reading time will now begin at 10:00 am, with writing starting at 10:15 am. Students must be seated by 9:45 am Previously, reading and writing began at 10:45 am and 11:00 am respectively.

Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, emphasised the board's commitment to fairness and integrity. 'Every candidate deserves a fair and equitable opportunity to demonstrate their learning,' he said.

He also highlighted the shift towards competency-based assessment aligned with NEP 2020, focusing on critical thinking, problem-solving and real-world application.

Admission cards will be distributed from mid-December 2026. The detailed subject-wise timetable is available on the official CISCE website.