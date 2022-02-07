Cisce.org ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Result Declared; Download Steps, Direct Link

ISC Result 2021-22 Semester 1: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the Class 12, or ISC, semester 1 results today, February 7. To access and download the ISC Class 12 semester 1 exam results, students can visit the council’s website -- cisce.org. Apart from the official website, students can also check the ISC Class 12 result through mobile SMS service.

No hard copies of the semester 1 Class 12 exam results have been issued this time. The CISCE Class 12 ISC results semester 1 exams have been made available to the schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

CISCE Class 12 Results: Direct Link

CISCE Result: How To Check Class 12 ISC Result

Visit the CISCE website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Select ISC result, or Class 12th result

Insert login credentials as mentioned in the CISCE 2021 admit cards

Submit and view ISC Class 12 result

ISC Class 12 Result: How To Avail Through SMS

In the 'New Message' box, type ISC and the seven digits unique ID

Send the message to the number: 09248082883

The result will be available in the following manner: ISC SEM 1 Marks

<<UNIQUE ID>> <<INDEX NUMBER>> ENG-77, HIN-76, HIS-69, MAT-79, PHY-70, CHE-66, ELG.CISCE

ELG in the semester 1 result denotes eligible to sit for semester 2 examination, while NEL is not eligible to sit for semester 2 examination.

For students unsatisfied with the CISCE Class 12th result, can also apply for recheck directly through the council's website at cisce.org by February 10, 2022. The recheck charge per paper for ISC subjects is Rs 1,000. Also the provision to apply for a recheck of the results by the heads of the CISCE schools through the Careers Portal is also be available.

